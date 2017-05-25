Psychotherapist accused of molesting teen patient

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A psychotherapist was arrested, Wednesday night, after, police said, he forced himself on a 13-year-old girl.

Garcia was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child between the ages of 12 and 16 years old, and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under 16 years old.

The suspect, Dr. Pedro Garcia, told the 13-year-old to lie down and close her eyes during her therapy session, according to the arrest report. He then put two of her fingers over his lips and asked the minor if his fingers “felt like her boyfriend’s kisses.”

After Garcia lifted the child’s shirt and began rubbing her stomach, the girl got up and tried to walk away. Garcia then grabbed her, hugged her and attempted to kiss her on the mouth.

The victim also alleges that Garcia was rubbing her buttocks over her clothes while trying to kiss her, according to the report.

Police said the incident happened at 9010 SW 137th Ave., in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Garcia has since bonded out of jail.

