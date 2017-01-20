Protests, celebrations expected to take place near Mar-a-Lago on inauguration day

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — While some are embracing Donald Trump’s presidency, some remain fearful. That’s why a church in South Florida held a service on the eve of the president-elect’s inauguration, to bring the community together in prayer.

The service took place Thursday night, at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches, near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. It focused on one thing–the future of America.

“‘You always have to give a new person a new chance to begin,” said Fred Entin, a church member.

Entin is a Hillary Clinton supporter, but he and his partner of 11 years are praying with an open mind. “I had to learn to turn it around and think positive, and just put my car in drive and just go down the road,” he said. “Maybe a few speed bumps down the road but I’m positive about it now.”

During her sermon, Senior pastor Lea Brown acknowledged that Americans are still split on this presidency, but believes they are ready and willing to move forward.

Brown also held a service the day after the presidential election.

“We are a reflection of the rest of American society,” said Brown, “and so some of us voted for president-elect Trump and some of us didn’t. Some of us didn’t vote at all, because we’re discouraged. Some folks are really excited about the future, some are really afraid.”

Protests are expected to break-out near Trump’s property in Mar-a-Lago, around noon. However, many people will also be there to celebrate the inauguration of the 45th president.

Trump is expected to make many appearances in Mar-a-Lago, also known as his “Winter White House,” throughout his presidency.

It is not known when the new president will be in town next, but heightened security is expected. Recently there was a vote that took place that will allow the president-elect to take a helicopter and land on the island at his estate.

