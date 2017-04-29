Protesters voice climate concerns in South Florida marches

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people laced up their sneakers and hit the streets of Fort Lauderdale and Miami to protest the Trump administration’s handling of climate change, Saturday.

Marchers in Fort Lauderdale held up signs and chanted as they headed to A1A and Sunrise Boulevard after gathering at a local park, prompting honks from drivers in support of the demonstration.

Meanwhile, demonstrators in Miami set off from José Martí Park in Little Havana, which flooded with seawater during the last king tide. Protesters used that backdrop to send a message that Miami in particular is under threat by rising seas, which they claim is a result of climate change.

“I’m a biologist. I work in the Everglades, and I deal with facts every day. It shouldn’t be ignored,” said demonstrator Tricia Callahan. “Climate change is real, and it needs to be taken seriously.”

March organizer Valencia Gunder used the sweltering temperatures protesters experienced on Saturday as yet another example of climate change. “We live this every day. It’s extremely hot out here today,” she said. “We notice that the water is rising here in Miami. We live this.”

The protests, one of dozens held across the U.S., coincided with President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office.

Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Gina McCarthy gave a few cost-effective suggestions that could help slow down climate change. “We have solutions on the table: solar energy, wind energy, energy efficiency,” she said. “These are things that save people money, grow jobs of the future, so we have something to do today that’s both going to address a problem and be very helpful for our economy moving forward.”

“We are here to be nature’s voice and to fight for our planet, because this is our home, and we are destroying it at impeccable rates, and it’s inconceivable,” said protester Meredith Frost.

Cameras also captured protesters near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach County. Participants at these events were seen carrying anti-Trump signs.

