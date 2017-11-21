Protesters, South Florida leaders express disgust with Trump’s decision to end TPS for Haitians

MIAMI (WSVN) - In 18 months, Haitian citizens in the U.S. temporarily will be forced to go back to the island, but citizens and lawmakers are gearing up to battle the Trump Administration’s decision.

Early Tuesday morning, protesters marched outside President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, holding signs that read “Our voice! Our power!”

South Florida leaders and lawmakers also spoke out, Tuesday, in defense of the Temporary Protected Status program, which has allowed almost 60,000 Haitian citizens to live and work in the U.S. since the 2010 earthquake on the island nation.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho spoke to the public in disgust at the administration’s latest move. “This is a matter of decency,” he said. “This is a matter of common sense. This is a matter of respect. This is a matter of compassion for those in greatest need.”

“I’m here to tell you this will destroy families,” said Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall of Miami-Dade County Public Schools District 2. “I want you to know that I believe that this is cruel and wrong.”

“We have bills in the hopper, we have bills that will help give Haitians green cards and a path to permanent residency,” said Florida’s 24th District Rep. Frederica Wilson.

“This is only a tragedy if Congress fails to act,” said Florida’s 26th District Rep. Carlos Curbelo. “There is a solution, and it could actually be a solution that is much better than the TPS programs for Haitians — for Hondurans, for Salvadorians, for Nicaraguans — and that is a permanent legislative fix that will guarantee these fine members of our communities the rest of their lives here in this great country and in our community.”

