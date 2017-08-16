Protesters plan rally ahead of Jeff Sessions’ Miami visit

MIAMI (WSVN) - United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to arrive in South Florida, but his visit won’t be without backlash from protesters.

Ahead of Sessions’ 3 p.m. arrival, Wednesday, at PortMiami, protesters will be holding a rally.

About 100 people are expected to protest Sessions’ visit, where he will speak out against sanctuary cities. Protesters aim to send the message that they are not on board with the Trump administration and their policies.

Michael A. Hernandez, Miami-Dade County Senior Advisor and Director of Communications, explained what Sessions’ speech will accomplish. “He will specifically focus on what the county’s cooperation with the federal government means for Miami-Dade County.”

Earlier this year, Miami-Dade reversed its policy and started cooperating with federal immigration officials. “We’ve had approximately 463 detainer requests come in as of last Friday,” said Hernandez. “Of those, about 174 individuals who were arrested on local charges and being held in Miami-Dade County jails were taken into custody by immigrations and customs enforcement.”

Several groups have pushed back against these sanctions, including a group called “Miami Fights Back,” which announced the rally that is expected to take place an hour before Sessions’ arrival.

The group called Trump’s administration “anti-immigrant, anti-American.”

“I think what we represent is the community as a whole,” said Florida Immigrant Coalition member Melissa Taveras, “which is really fighting for an important part, an intricate part, of our community, which is the immigrant community.”

Sessions will also be joined by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Acting Director Tom Homan.

