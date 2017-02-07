Protesters assemble against Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez during commission meeting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Demonstrators congregated during a Miami-Dade County Commission meeting in Downtown Miami, Tuesday, in an effort to sway commissioners to protect immigrants after Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered for the county to side with the federal government’s immigration policies.

Tuesday morning, a large group of protesters gathered inside of the Stephen P. Clark Center as Gimenez partook in a county commission meeting. They are upset that Gimenez is cooperating with the federal government by ordering the director of his corrections department to begin honoring all requests made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold immigration suspects in Miami-Dade jails.

Many protesters signed up to speak during the meeting on a resolution about issuing civil citations rather than arresting first-time misdemeanor offenders.

However, many protesters used their time during the meeting to bring up their concerns about the treatment of immigrants and were therefore escorted out of the building.

But they didn’t go out quietly — they asked and shouted for the mayor’s support on their way out.

“He’s an immigrant, he’s an immigrant,” said protester Juan Carlos Olmo about Gimenez. “He should understand our fear. He should understand what we go through, and he needs to side with us and not with Trump. We need somebody to support us, and sadly, we don’t have a voice, and we need him. We need his voice, and that’s why these people are here.”

Despite their requests, Gimenez said he will not defy federal orders and risk losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding. Trump’s executive order threatened to end federal funding of “sanctuary cities” that decline to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

“The order is that we would hold for 48 hours,” explained Gimenez. “They’re asking for a detainer request for 48 hours, and that’s what we complied with from 2008 to 2014, and that’s what we’ll comply with now.”

