Prosecutors release more evidence against cop accused of killing Corey Jones

(WSVN) - Prosecutors released thousands of documents, videos and pictures, Tuesday, that will be used as evidence against the police officer accused of shooting and killing Corey Jones in 2015.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office will use the evidence against former Palm Beach Gardens Police officer Nouman Raja, whose encounter with Jones in October of 2015 ended with Jones dying.

Prosecutors said Jones, a drummer living in Boynton Beach, stopped his car off of Interstate 95 and PGA Boulevard, in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, 2015 because of car trouble. Raja, a Palm Beach Gardens Police officer, allegedly pulled up, approached Jones, then shot and killed him.

In a video of Jones’ call to AT&T roadside assistance, his brief encounter with Raja can be heard, then gunshots. The video is part of the material released to the media.

“I need to get a tow,” Jones told the dispatcher.

The dispatcher then asked whether he saw any buildings or landmarks that could help him identify his address.

Raja, working a detail in plain clothes, pulled up in a white van in front of Jones’ car.

Raja claims he identified himself as a police officer, but the prosecution denies that claim.

According to the roadside assistance recording video, Raja and Jones then had the following interaction:

“You good?” Raja asked Jones.

“I’m good,” Jones responded.

“Really?”

“Yeah, I’m good.”

“Really?”

“Yeah.”

“Get your [expletive] hands up! Get your [expletive] hands up!”

“Hold on. Hold on, man.”

“Drop!”

Five gunshots are then heard.

Raja said he shot Jones in self-defense after he pulled a gun on him.

Raja then called 911, according to the prosecution. The evidence includes a recording of that call, which police said came after Jones was already shot.

In this recording, Raja is heard saying, “Drop the [expletive] gun right now! Hey, this is Gardens, this is Gardens Alpha 1. I just got one down. I just shot one person. I’m at that off-ramp right behind Double Tree. Black male.”

Prosecutors said that Raja said all of that after he had already shot and killed him. Jones had taken off running and his own gun was found in the nearby grass, prosecutors said. It was never fired.

“I didn’t wanna die,” Raja said about the encounter.

But Prosecutors said Raja’s testimony was inaccurate, and he shot with intent to kill.

Raja has already lost his job.

He faces charges of culpable negligence of manslaughter, as well as attempted murder with a firearm. He has pleaded not guilty.

His trial will be scheduled at a hearing, later this month.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.