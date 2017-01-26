Prosecutors file appeal after charges against BSO deputy thrown out

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors have filed an appeal against a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who is accused of killing a man who was wielding an air-soft rifle.

Prosecutors said the judge wrongfully threw out the charges against deputy Peter Peraza, and they are now asking the court to overturn the ruling and reset the trial. The charges were dismissed in 2016.

Peraza was accused of shooting and killing Jermaine McBean on July, 31, 2013.

Peraza claimed self-defense, saying McBean ignored orders to drop an air-soft rifle while walking through an Oakland Park neighborhood.

