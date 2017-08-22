Proposed bill would block use of food stamps for soda in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bill proposed, Friday, may stop Florida residents from buying soda with food stamps.

According to WESH, the bill, HB 47, was presented by Rep. Ralph Massullo, a dermatologist from Lecanto, and is filed for the 2018 legislative session.

The proposal would have the Florida Department of Children and Families seek a federal waiver, allowing the state block the purchase of soft drinks with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

The 2018 legislation will begin in January.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.