Prom dress posters at Florida school draw criticism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A principal in Florida has apologized after a staff member put up posters around the school showing girls what kinds of dresses would and wouldn’t be allowed at the prom.

The posters at Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville featured pictures of types of dress that would be allowed with the caption “Going to Stanton Prom? Yes you are. Good girl.” Photos with dresses that wouldn’t be allowed had the caption “Going to Stanton Prom? No you’re not.”

Good thing they told us a week before prom it's not like everyone has their dress already……. pic.twitter.com/3nOKhSTu4R — Lily (@LILwillingham) March 27, 2017

The Florida Times-Union reports that after the posters drew criticism, Stanton principal Nongongoma Majova-Seane sent a message to parents and students apologizing and saying students wouldn’t be banned from prom because of their clothing.

Duval County school district spokesman Mark Sherwood says the unidentified person who put up the posters has been counseled.

The display of prom dress photos at Stanton College Prep is not appropriate or an approved policy. Images were removed on Mon. #SCPgoodgirl — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) March 28, 2017

"good girl" this is absolutely disgusting and insulting to all the intelligent young ladies who attend this school https://t.co/kgLBXI0MhI — cam (@camrynDAMNico) March 27, 2017

Stanton College Prep, Jax FL #1 in the state

#3 in the region

#6 in the nation

last in respect #scpgoodgirl — Cooper Connelly (@Coop_Connelly) March 28, 2017

