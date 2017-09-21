MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who, they said, stole a pressure cleaner from a home in Miami.

Surveillance cameras captured the subject as he walked through the backyard gate of the residence, Aug. 4. He is seen taking the pressure cleaner and feeling the scene.

Police said the burglary took place near Northwest 98th Terrace and 14th Avenue.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

