President’s Day weekend brings thousands for boating, art events

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The upcoming President’s Day weekend is bringing a boatload of fun for the big holiday.

The jam packed weekend will soon be underway all over Miami in just one day. Boat lovers can look forward to the latest yacht models at the Miami International Boat Show, but for those who aren’t boat hobbyists, there is a lot going on for art lovers at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

Virginia Key is a playground for boat lovers with water taxis and shuttles on hand to bring in thousands for the 76th annual Miami International Boat Show.

“It’s the world’s greatest boat show,” said Miami boat show manager Ben Wold. “What’s really exciting is that we’ve grown, and we have 1,300 boats on display; 1,100 exhibitors and there are 565 boats in water.”

This is the second time the event will be held at Marine Stadium Park. Crews even built a special dock just for the show with three miles of piers, which makes it easy for potential buyers.

“We actually just sold ours,” said potential buyer Brad Deuel. “We’re trying to figure out what we’re gonna do next.”

World renowned manufacturers showed off the newest and latest technology on the water.

“We have 15 boats in the water, and we have one here inside,” said Joey Weller, Vice President of sales for Grady-White.

On Miami Beach, super yachts lined Collins Avenue, but the entertainment doesn’t stop there.

From the water to the canvas, Miami has something to please everyone for President’s Day weekend.

Artists and sculptors have their work on full display at the 54th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

“We have 1,200 artists that apply; 380 are accepted,” said President of Coconut Grove Arts Festival, Monty Trainer.

Sculptor Ryan Schmidt said it’s not so easy to get into the festival. “I’ve been trying for years to get in this event,” he said.

Organizers spent all day Thursday to transform the Grove into an artistic village. They said they are expecting more than 120,000 people throughout the holiday weekend.

Trainer said there is something for everyone. “We have painting, we have sculpture, we have clay work, jewelry,” he said.

From the classics to the more contemporary, Art Wynwood returns for its sixth year. “We’re just here representing artists that have a huge passion for creating art that’s influenced by music,” said Alicia Mitchell with Art Wynwood.

For everything you need to know about the upcoming weekend from parking to tickets to events, check out the links below.

