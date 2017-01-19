President-elect Trump talked to husband of slain Orlando officer

(AP) — Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi says President-elect Donald Trump has reached out to the husband of a slain Orlando police officer.

Bondi said Wednesday that Trump had a phone conversation with the husband of Lt. Debra Clayton, who was fatally shot outside a Wal-Mart store in Orlando last week.

Bondi describes the conversation between Trump and Seth Clayton as “a brief, very touching, private conversation between two husbands.”

A suspect wanted for Clayton’s slaying was taken into custody Tuesday night after a manhunt that lasted more than a week.

Clayton was shot after she approached Markeith Loyd, who was wanted at the time for the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Loyd made his first court appearance Thursday. He is being held without bond.

