Preparations underway for 2017 Winterfest Boat Parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 2017 Winterfest Boat Parade is shaping up to be a holiday treat, and this year promises to celebrate the Great White Way.

Fans were excited Friday night at the Winterfest White Party at Hard Rock Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Country music stars Big & Rich will serve as grand marshals for the 46th Annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade.

This year’s theme is “Broadway on Parade.”

Dozens of boats decorated with holiday spirit are set to put on the greatest show down the 12-mile parade route through Fort Lauderdale.

The parade takes place Saturday, Dec. 9.

