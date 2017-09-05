Preparations underway as Hurricane Irma approaches

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Before the arrival of Hurricane Irma, people across South Florida are stocking up on supplies.

One Home Depot in Hollywood is already out of water and generators, Tuesday morning. “Water would have been here” said one employee. “We had actual pallets in cases here, as you can see — as it’s spaced out — unfortunately, we pretty much ran out.”

Workers said they should be getting a new shipment sometime in the afternoon.

In the meantime, many people spent their Labor Day hard at work to make sure they are prepared for the worst, while hoping for the best.

“We have a lot of windows and we have shutters too,” said Jamie Mink, “but we’re going to cover it with plywood just to be safe.”

Wesley Desa has a shutter installation project on his hands. The father of four from Miami, couldn’t find the hardware he needed near home, so he came to the Hollywood Home Depot to load up.

“Put that into the concrete and, you know, put your shutters up,” said Desa, “and should be safe, should be secure.”

Lilian Azulay said she’s already stocked up on water. “Well, I found it. I came earlier.” But not everyone looking for water in Hollywood was that lucky.

Joan Nagar said she’s been striking out during her water run. “Walmart, CVS, Target,” she said.

Also on the list of must haves–flashlights, batteries and gasoline.

“For this time you need gas, really,” said Moises Tizo, “because most of nothing electric is working, so if you don’t have cars in this country, you’re done.”

Propane is also a major necessity. A 7News viewer sent in a picture of the line for propane at Hollywood’s ‘Big Mini Food Store’.

“So this is aisle 12 in the Hollywood Home Depot. This is the plywood aisle — one of the hot commodities as people try and get prepared.”

Businesses are trying to keep the shelves stocked, but the goods are going fast and for many like Joan, the work at home awaits.

“Taking all the patio furniture, the plants, the chairs, you know, the whole ritual,” said Joan.

Items are going fast so authorities are warning the public to keep a close eye on price gauging.

Those things typically happen during big storms and just before they hit. The Attorney General of Florida, Pam Bondi, has set up a hotline to call if you feel like there is price gauging going on anywhere.

