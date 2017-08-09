Precautionary water warning in Bal Harbour lifted

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials said all is clear, Wednesday, after a precautionary water warning was lifted from over the weekend in Bal Harbour.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department said residents no longer need to boil their water before using it because test samples have come back clean for the past two days.

The problem started with a water main break near 96th Street and Bal Bay Drive.

The water warning was issued Sunday.

