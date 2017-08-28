FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary water advisory has been issued for a section of Fort Lauderdale, Monday.

The City of Fort Lauderdale and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued the advisory to avoid water-related recreational activities in the Intracoastal Waterway, between the streets of Intracoastal Drive and Bayshore Drive.

These activities include swimming, fishing, jet-skiing and similar activities.

This comes as the result of a sewer line break at 741 Bayshore Drive. The leak has since been stopped.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

