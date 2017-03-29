Precautionary boil water notice issued for North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for North Miami Beach.

The notice is being issued due to water pressure in the system dropping temporarily.

As a precaution, officials advise that all water used for “drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled prior to usage.”

The notice will remain in effect until water samples come back satisfactory.

For more information, go to www.nmbwater.com.

