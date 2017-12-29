Powerball, Mega Millions excites South Florida Lotto players

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two jackpots that are worth hundreds of millions of dollars are up for grabs and some South Floridians are hoping they have the winning ticket.

Lottery players are crossing their fingers in the hopes that they will win and take home more than $300 million.

Christy Perez, who is playing the Lotto, can only imagine what she would do with that kind of cash. “It really wouldn’t settle in until I look at my bank account and see the money come in,” she said. “I would pay off my student loans, buy everybody in my family a house, Lamborghinis, you name it.”

The Powerball reached $384 million and the Mega Millions is at $306 million.

“That’s not pocket change,” said Lotto player Jerry Adler. “That would put me away for the rest of my life.”

As of Friday, no ticket has matched the winning numbers. “One ticket, that’s all it takes,” Adler said.

“Whether it’s $8 million of $50 million or $100 million, you gotta be in it to win it,” said Lotto player Devon Williams.

If you haven’t gotten your ticket yet, there is still time. The Mega Millions drawing is Friday night at 11 p.m., and the Powerball is Saturday evening.

