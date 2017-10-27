Power pole cracks causing power outage in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A power pole has landed on top of a South Florida homeowner’s property, causing a small power outage.

The power lines went down near the home, along 2800 Southwest 67th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene as Florida Power and Light and Miami-Dade Police assessed the situation.

Officials have blocked off the southbound lane on 67th Avenue. However, one lane is allowing motorists through.

About three blocks south of where the pole collapsed, police have blocked the roadway outside a house where wires came down.

A caller said they were inside the house when they heard a crack. When they looked outside, they said they saw the pole was down. They also saw the lines down on the house.

As of 4:30 p.m., there is a power outage in the area, affecting 63 houses.

It is unknown why the pole collapsed.

