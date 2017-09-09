Power outages reported across South Florida as Irma approaches

MIAMI (WSVN) - Many residents across South Florida have begun feeling Hurricane Irma’s effect, Saturday morning, as thousands of power outages were reported.

As of 3:40 a.m., Florida Power and Light reported 9,474 power outages in Miami-Dade County were reported and 625 outages in Broward County.

FPL has also provided a number to call and report downed power lines: 1-800-4OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243).

