Power line falls on tree trimmer in Pinecrest, possible electrocution

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have responded to the scene of a possible electrocution after a power line fell on a tree trimmer in Pinecrest, Thursday.

A tree trimmer was working in a heavily-wooded area behind a house, located at 6282 SW 98th Street.

According to police, the power line fell on the tree trimmer, around 3:15 p.m.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the possible electrocution, where crews have blocked off the roadway outside the house.

