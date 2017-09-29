Pothole causes lane closure on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pothole in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, in Northwest Miami-Dade, has led to the closure of one lane, Friday afternoon.

The 18-inch to 2-foot pothole is located near the Northwest 103rd Street exit. Cameras show the left general purpose lane was shut down to traffic while crews work on repairing the roadway.

Officials advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

