Possible tornado destroys a dozen homes in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A strong storm swept through Okeechobee, destroying at least a dozen homes, Thursday.

The National Weather Service is investigating if a tornado touched down in the area.

In addition to the damage done to the homes, the storm also tore down trees and blocked roads.

Several car accidents were also reported.

The County Sheriff says no deaths were reported.

