Possible carjacker bails out after crash in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, crashed into a car in Coral Springs and fled on foot — all after having possibly stolen a vehicle.

According to Coral Springs Police, the possible carjacker collided with the other car at the intersection of West Atlantic Boulevard and Riverside Drive, Thursday night.

Officials said he bailed out and ran toward nearby Coral Square Mall.

7News cameras captured the damaged Chevy Camaro and Lexus sedan involved in the crash as the Lexus was being towed from the scene.

Police are currently searching for the subject.

The other driver was not seriously hurt.

