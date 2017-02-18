PortMiami drill stages response to leak of hazardous materials

PORT MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — Members of the armed forces teamed up with South Florida police and firefighters, as well as private units, to stage a drill at PortMiami, Saturday.

The event aimed to prepare crews for a hazardous-materials emergency at the port. In one exercise, crews wore specialized protective gear while they rappelled from helicopters and secured containers.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Rafael Pozo explained why practicing drills like this is so important. “Under a large scenario such as this, we would be working together for days, if not weeks, if the scenario called for it,” he said, “so it’s important for us to have our movement coordinated, and this is what that helps us to do.”

The objective of Saturday’s drill was to prepare for the arrival of a large container ship leaking hazardous materials into the bay.

