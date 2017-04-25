Portable generator spills fuel, delays traffic along I-95

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A generator being towed by a pickup truck rolled over on Interstate 95, Tuesday morning, at Cypress Creek Road, in Pompano Beach, leading to traffic delays.

The driver was traveling along the northbound lanes of I-95 when it somehow came lose and rolled over in the area of Cypress Creek Road.

This caused traffic to back up nearly all the way to 595.

The generator and fuel in it spilled over the roadway. It has since been cleared and traffic is reportedly back to normal.

No injuries were reported.

