Port Everglades worker burned after cutting into fuel tanker

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) – A worker cutting into a fuel tanker was burned by a flammable substance in Port Everglades.

According to Port Everglades officials, a worker cut into a tanker, Friday afternoon, not knowing there was a flammable substance inside.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue later transported the worker in unknown condition to Broward Health.

Officials have not released the worker’s identity.

