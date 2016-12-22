Port Everglades to be expanded as part of federal infrastructure bill

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — Port Everglades will be expanded as part of a larger infrastructure bill signed into law by President Obama.

Local Leaders and Broward County’s congressional delegation celebrated the expansion, Thursday, which officials said, will bring thousands of jobs to South Florida.

“This is incredibly important to the community,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. “We’ve been working on getting this dredging project started for 18 years, and 18 years is an incredibly long time, but we’re well positioned. Port Everglades is one of the busiest ports — particularly cargo ports — in the country. Its an economic engine for all of South Florida, especially Broward, and being able to move forward on dredging the port so we can accept those post-Panamax ships, as the Panama Canal expands, it’s huge for us.”

The expansion will allow Port Everglades to accommodate huge new post-Panamax class cargo ships.

