Porch bandit gets away with packages from Plantation apartment

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A video doorbell captured a man stealing packages from an apartment in Plantation.

The Ring Video Doorbell showed the man as he walked up to the apartment near West 89th Street and Sunrise Boulevard.

The burglar knocked on the door to see if anyone was home.

He then picked up all the packages on the porch, got in a car and drove away.

According to officials, the contents of the packages were around $90.

If you recognize him, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

