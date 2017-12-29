Popular website ranks Publix subs the best sandwiches in the U.S.

(WSVN) - A popular website has now confirmed what most Floridians already knew: Publix subs really are the best sandwiches in the country.

Thrillist lauded the supermarket’s subs with an article entitled “The Country’s Best Sandwiches Are Made By This Florida Grocery Chain.”

The site said that the store’s subs are one of the few things that everyone can agree upon in Florida. They credit Publix’s fresh ingredients, saying that rather than a menu full of fancy offerings, the supermarket’s sandwiches are “high-quality and reliable.”

Of course, any mention of the beloved “Pub Subs” wouldn’t be complete without highlighting the always-popular chicken tender sub, a unique option that Thrillist says sets Publix apart from chains like Subway.

But it’s the obsession Floridians have that truly puts Publix’s subs ahead of all the rest, inspiring everything from viral Buzzfeed posts to even songs dedicated to the Pub Sub. Loyal customers have even created multiple Facebook fan pages for their favorite sandwiches, while one website states its mission rather bluntly: arepublixchickentendersubsonsale.com.

