Pompano Beach student charged for bringing knife to school

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly taking a knife to school in Pompano Beach that allegedly injured a classmate.

Students at Blanche Ely High School said the incident took place inside the school’s cafeteria, around 11:30 a.m. They said that it appeared that this all started with a fight on social media, and that’s when a female student brought the knife. A male student then tried to take the knife away from her.

“I was in lunch, and I walked in, and everyone was yelling and screaming,” said one student. “Then I see a girl with a knife, and I’m like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’ and I left because I wasn’t trying to get into that. That’s all I’d seen.”

Many other students said that they didn’t see the fight itself. One student, however, said he saw the male student involved with what looked like cuts on his forearm.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said that injury was more of a scrape.

The female subject was taken into custody and faces an aggravated assault charge.

