Pompano Beach school honors FSU student found dead at frat party

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school held a memorial for one of its former students, weeks after, officials said, he died at an off-campus fraternity party.

Family and friends of Andrew Coffey attended a service in his honor at Pompano Beach High School, Saturday afternoon.

Coffey graduated from there back in 2015 and went on to attend Florida State University in Tallahassee.

According to police, the 20-year-old died Nov. 3 during an off-campus house party while pledging Pi Kappa Phi.

Since then, the university has suspended all Greek life.

Though alcohol is believed to be a factor, investigators are still waiting for toxicology results before determining the cause of death.

