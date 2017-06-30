COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A small dog is recovering in a Cooper City animal hospital after, authorities said, she was beaten severely with a stick by her owner’s neighbor.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies have arrested Anthony Davis, the man believed to have beaten the terrier mix at her Pompano Beach home, Wednesday.

Davis told police the dog was trying to bite him, so he had to defend himself.

According to Terry Simpson, the dog’s previous owner, the animal was hit hard several times, injuring her left eye and causing multiple skull and jaw fractures.

“He took a stick about this long, and wrapped that thing around, and he hit her in the top of her head,” said Simpson. “It looked like her eye popped out, OK?”

After the incident, someone called Broward County Animal Control Services, and Davis was issued a $512 fine.

Deputies discovered there was a warrant out for Davis’ arrest on an unrelated matter, so they took him into custody.

The terrier mix’s family could not afford medical care, so they signed over their rights to the animal rescue group Dachshund Rescue South Florida.

The rescue group rushed over to the dog’s aid within minutes and brought her to LeadER Animal Specialty Hospital in Cooper City. Veterinarians said the canine sustained severe head trauma and may even lose her left eye.

“This is something that is criminal, and they should pay for this,” said Pam Weiner with Dachshund Rescue. “I don’t know how anybody could do that to a tiny baby. It just makes no sense to me.”

The dog was since renamed Zelda. Caretakers said they wanted to give her a tough name because they believe she will be able to recover.

One hundred percent of Zelda’s care is coming from donations to Dachshund Rescue. If you would like to help, click here.

Criminal charges against Davis are pending.

