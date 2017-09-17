POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach nursing home is taking action to protect its residents after Hurricane Irma.

Management at The Preserve at Palm-Aire booked hotel rooms for about 40 of its 300 residents. Those who were evacuated live in apartments in a section of the property that still does not have power.

“Everybody is in very good spirits, and most of these residents who have opted to go to a hotel are looking forward to that adventure,” said Bonnie Andriotis, the home’s executive director.

Resident Dorothy Miller said she’s not sure how long she will be away from home. “We’re being evacuated, taken away, maybe one night, maybe two,” she said. “That’s all I know right now.”

Sunday’s evacuation is taking place on the heels of a tragedy that led to a criminal investigation at a nursing home without power in Hollywood last week. Officials said eight patients died after spending days in sweltering conditions.

