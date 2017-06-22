Pompano Beach Islamic center evacuated after reported bomb threat

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have evacuated the Islamic Center of South Florida in Pompano Beach after a bomb threat was reportedly called in, Thursday afternoon.

Authorities have shut down Northwest 16th Street near the entrance to the building as they continue to investigate. They urged drivers to avoid the area.

