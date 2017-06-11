POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of a South Florida church are keeping the faith, days after record rainfall damaged their house of worship.

Sunday service went on as scheduled at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, ending an eventful week on a hopeful note. “It’s not going to stop this church service,” said founder Flora Lathem.

The church’s pastor, the Rev. James Smith, said he was present when the inclement weather first battered the structure, last Monday. The sanctuary could not withstand the relentless rains that swamped parts of Pompano Beach.

As the week progressed, a tiny leak turned into a massive hole in the roof. The relentless rainfall eventually caused part of the ceiling to come down.

“It’s really bad,” said Smith. “All our robes, everything is soaked.”

The pastor then showed 7News the large hole in the ceiling. “All of this has come down. All the wires are showing. You can see straight outside,” he said.

There are a couple of spots where the roof is leaking, but church officials said the damage could have been worse. They hastened to add New Jerusalem is up and running.

The congregation is now hoping the kindness of strangers can help them pay for repairs. “I’m hoping and praying that somebody will answer our call to help us out with the church,” said church member Stephanie Walker. “Anybody who can help, we’ll be very appreciative of it.”

New Jerusalem has set up a GoFundMe page for their efforts. If you would like to help, click here.

