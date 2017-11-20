Pompano Beach boy accused of stealing car faces judge

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida child faced a judge, Monday, after he was accused of going on a joyride in a stolen car.

The 11-year-old appeared in court after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

The judge sent him home and placed him on house arrest for three weeks.

Police said he stole a woman’s car Tuesday and eventually crashed it into a concrete pillar near his elementary school in Pompano Beach.

