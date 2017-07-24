WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for two women who, they said, used a credit card stolen during a car burglary to go shopping at South Florida stores.

Surveillance video captured the subjects pushing grocery baskets with two young children inside, as they attempted to make a purchase at the Wal-Mart located at 9191 West Flagler St., in West Miami-Dade, June 12.

Officials said the footage was recorded the day after the car burglary, which, they said, took place at Coopertown Airboat and Rides, located along the 22700 block of Southwest Eighth Street.

Investigators said, after they used the card at Wal-Mart, the duo tried to buy several items at a nearby Walgreens, along Southwest 107th Avenue and West Flagler Street. That transaction, however, was declined.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

