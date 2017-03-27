Police: Woman shot during robbery in Midtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg during a robbery in Midtown Miami, Monday evening, police said.

The victim is in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police found a weapon at the scene on North Miami Avenue and 34th Street, across from The Shops at Midtown. Investigators believe this was a robbery.

Police questioned witnesses, but no one has been arrested.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

