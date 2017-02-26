Police: Witness fatally shoots teen robber during holdup

MIAMI (WSVN) - A witness fatally shot one of three teenagers who were holding up a man on the street in Miami, Friday, police said.

According to police, the teenagers tried robbing a man walking along Northwest 2nd Court and Northwest 79th Street, but a witness spotted the crime and opened fire.

One of the teenagers died in the hospital after being shot, police said. The other two teenagers were arrested.

Marcel Bolanos, 19, and Steven Palacio face charges of second degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police are trying to find the person who opened fire and stopped the robbery.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.