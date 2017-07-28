Police: Video shows man fatally shooting cat with crossbow

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video that, they said, shows a man fatally shooting a cat with a crossbow in the courtyard of a Miami Beach hotel.

The April 26 footage shows a man at The Franklin Hotel, located at 860 Collins Ave., looking around before pointing the crossbow into the bushes and shooting. A wounded cat is then seen running out of the frame.

The next day, hotel employee Georgios Lollias told 7News he found the cat behind an alleyway dumpster with two arrows in his head. A veterinarian later euthanized the animal.

But police said Lollias is the man seen in the surveillance video shooting the beloved feline, named Strushie. He was arrested July 5 and charged with animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill and tampering with evidence.

Lollias, 36, said he believed children were responsible for the cruel crime. “It’s crazy. It’s kids; I believe it’s kids,” he said, “because I talked to the police, the detective. He told me the arrow was like plastic, so I believe it’s kids.”

He even had a message for the imaginary culprits. “My message is wake up, wake up, go to school,” he said. “If you don’t go to school, get a job. Stop doing stupid things like this.”

Detectives obtained the surveillance video from the hotel, but suspected images of the crime may have been deliberately deleted. With the assistance of the U.S. Secret Service’s Miami Electronic Crimes Task Force, Lollias was identified as the man suspected to have shot the cat.

