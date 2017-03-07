Police: Triple shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade may involve 1 juvenile

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A triple shooting took place in Northwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the three people shot were two males and one female. The shooting occurred near Northwest 86th Terrace and Northwest 21st Avenue, where two blocks have been blocked off by police.

All have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said, in unknown condition.

Police said they are trying to confirm the ages of those shot, and that one may be a juvenile.

