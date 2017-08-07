Police: Thieves used fraudulent JC Penney account to buy Rolex watches

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for identity thieves who, they said, charged thousands of dollars on a bogus credit card to purchase Rolex watches.

According to Aventura Police, the subjects used a stolen identity to open a J.C. Penney account. They then charged the high-end timepieces on the card.

Investigators said the men made the purchases at the J.C. Penney at Aventura Mall, between January and May. In that period, they obtained more than $200,000 in stolen watches.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.