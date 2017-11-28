Police: thieves target 2 Miami Shores homes, punch teen

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police believe a trio caught on camera tried to break into one house and succeeded at another on Thanksgiving Day in Miami Shores.

Police said the three men tried to break into one house and were spooked, but they managed to break into another house, early Thanksgiving morning. In that case, a 13-year-old boy was attacked when he realized strangers were inside his house.

“We want these guys in the worst way,” said Miami Shores Police Chief Kevin Lystad.

The first was at a house located at Northeast 10th Place near 105th Street. They tried to enter though a bathroom window around 6 a.m. while the family of five were sleeping.

“I was very scared,” said the victim who did not want to show her face. “I didn’t realize that that was going on.”

Her neighbors sprang into action and chased the crooks before they could get inside. “My three kids were sleeping there, and I was totally shocked,” the victim said. “Thank God nothing happened.”

Another Miami Shores house on Northwest 100th Terrace was targeted around 10 a.m. and was not so lucky.

A 13-year-old and his 11-year-old sister were asleep when the teen woke up to find three men inside his home.

The teen said he heard a noise coming from a bedroom and walked into an attack.

“Heard the noise and the commotion when they were trying to take the TV set off the wall, confronted the subjects and the subjects basically told them to be quiet and kind of punched him and pushed him in the closet,” Lystad said.

Another surveillance video showed the crooks leaving the scene.

Police said the 13-year-old was not seriously hurt but just shaken up.

“You know, I really don’t know what kind of individual would harm a juvenile, punch a 13-year-old,” Lystad said. “It just doesn’t make any sense to me.”

The trio fled the scene in a white Infiniti.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

