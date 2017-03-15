Police: Thief steals leaf blower, wine bottles from backyard

MIAMI (WSVN) - A backyard thief was caught on camera in Coral Way.

According to police, this burglary took place in February near Southwest 17th Avenue and 11th Terrace.

The subject was seen on camera roaming around the yard the home before taking off with a leaf blower, all while trying to hide his face.

The residents were asleep inside at the time of the burglary.

Those inside the home said the man also took several bottles of wine from a refrigerator on the patio.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

