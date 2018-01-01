SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A New Year’s Eve scare that sent shoppers running out of Sawgrass Mills Mall was all a distraction so that a thief could steal a watch, police said.

Reports of gunfire at the Sunrise shopping center triggered panic among shoppers on Sunday. Officers quickly determined that someone had set off a firework.

Investigators said the firework was actually a diversion, and the thief ran off with the watch in the ensuing chaos.

The mall was evacuated but later reopened.

