Police: Texts show Pembroke Pines teacher tried to seduce student

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Pembroke Pines teacher after, they said, he tried to seduce a student by sending explicit and inappropriate texts.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sylvers Robinson, a third- and fourth-grade teacher at Harvard International Academy, is facing several felony charges.

Robinson is accused of sending explicit messages and pictures to a 14-year-old male student at the school, located in a strip mall along Pines Boulevard.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Robinson initially flattered the student and eventually became closer to him. On Sept. 5, detectives said, he took the student’s cellphone, called another number and hung up.

The student soon began receiving texts from Robinson. Conversations turned to the teen’s sexual orientation, then requests for shirtless pictures of the student.

Robinson is accused of sending several sexually explicit photos featuring adults. Among the written texts he allegedly sent the teen was one asking him if he was a snitch.

By Sept. 14, investigators said, police were posing as the teen and communicating with the teacher. He was apprehended on Monday.

The arrest shocked parents at the strip mall where the school is located. “I’m glad they at least caught him, and everybody knows about it,” said Daniel, whose son is a student at Harvard International. “I hope they put him in jail, ’cause that’s crazy. How are you going to abuse little kids?”

“We entrust our children to these people so behave as adults,” said Trisha, another parent, “so for someone to take advantage of a child, it enrages me.”

Harvard International Academy officials declined to comment on the arrest. Parents who showed up at the school were told there was one arrest off campus and that staffers did not know any additional details.

Robinson faces two counts of direct promotion of sexual performance by a child, one count of soliciting to lure a child and one count of transmission of harmful material to a minor, among other charges. He told police he was trying to be a big brother to the student.

