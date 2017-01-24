HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Suspects have been taken into custody after a police chase through two counties.

According to police, two teens stole vehicles from a Hollywood car dealership in the early Tuesday morning hours.

The teens have been accused of taking the stolen Jeeps for a joy ride on Interstate 95 northbound. A Palm Beach Sheriff’s helicopter followed the teens at around 2 a.m.

The chase ended after the teens abandoned the cars, police said, off the highway near Lantana Road in Palm Beach County.

The suspects remain in custody, and have not been named by police.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.