Police: Teenager fatally shoots 13-year-old sister in Florida City home

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A teenage boy fatally shot his 13-year-old sister inside a Florida City house, Tuesday night, police said. Police believe the shooting was accidental.

Miami-Dade Police said they received a 911 call about the shooting around 8:30 p.m. A MDPD spokesperson said the teenage boy and his friend were handling a gun when it went off, striking and killing the teenager’s sister.

The shooting happened near the corner of Northwest 16th Street and 5th Avenue. The block has been shut down as police investigate.

According to Florida City Police, Miami-Dade Police homicide investigators have taken over the case.

The teenager is on the scene speaking to detectives. Police have not said whether he will face charges.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.